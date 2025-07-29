Boater charged after deadly hit-and-run crash into Florida ferry, police say

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A 62-year-old man is facing eight felony charges after allegedly crashing into a Florida ferry and fleeing the scene.

Jeff Knight was arrested following the incident that occurred on April 27 near the Memorial Causeway Bridge in Clearwater.

The ferry he allegedly struck was carrying 45 people.

Police said 10 passengers were hurt in the crash and one person died.

