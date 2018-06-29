  • Boater dies after lightning strike in Lake County, deputies say

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:

    UMATILLA, Fla. - A lightning strike is responsible for the death of a 44-year-old Lake County man Wednesday, investigators said.

    Jeffrey Moyer was boating on a lake in Umatilla when he was struck, deputies said.

    Deputies were called to Long Island Drive around 7 p.m. after reports of a death.

    Several witnesses told deputies Moyer was struck by lightning while sitting in a pontoon boat at a dock on the lake.

    This is the fifth lightning death in Florida this year.

