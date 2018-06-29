Boater dies after lightning strike in Lake County, deputies say

UMATILLA, Fla. - A lightning strike is responsible for the death of a 44-year-old Lake County man Wednesday, investigators said.
Jeffrey Moyer was boating on a lake in Umatilla when he was struck, deputies said.
Related Headlines
WATCH: First-ever "Artificial Intelligence Astronaut" launched from Cape Canaveral
Deputies were called to Long Island Drive around 7 p.m. after reports of a death.
GET LIGHTNING ALERTS RIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Several witnesses told deputies Moyer was struck by lightning while sitting in a pontoon boat at a dock on the lake.
Read: Man wanted for sexual battery, carjacking in Orlando, police say
This is the fifth lightning death in Florida this year.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}