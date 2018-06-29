  • Man wanted for sexual battery and carjacking in Orlando, police say

    By: James Tutten

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A carjacker who also sexually assaulted a woman at gunpoint is on the run, according to the Orlando Police Department.

    Police said the violent incident happened around 3 a.m. Monday on Rose Bay Drive.

    During the carjacking, a woman was sexually assaulted by the culprit while he held another man at gunpoint, officers said.

    Police said they are looking for the assailant, who fled in the victim’s vehicle, a dark blue 2015 Hyundai Sonata.

    Limited information was released by police describing the carjacker as a thin black man, in his late 20s, around 5 feet 9 inches tall and wearing a gray hoodie and gray shorts.

    Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Orlando Police Department.

