Man wanted for sexual battery and carjacking in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A carjacker who also sexually assaulted a woman at gunpoint is on the run, according to the Orlando Police Department.
Police said the violent incident happened around 3 a.m. Monday on Rose Bay Drive.
During the carjacking, a woman was sexually assaulted by the culprit while he held another man at gunpoint, officers said.
Police said they are looking for the assailant, who fled in the victim’s vehicle, a dark blue 2015 Hyundai Sonata.
Limited information was released by police describing the carjacker as a thin black man, in his late 20s, around 5 feet 9 inches tall and wearing a gray hoodie and gray shorts.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Orlando Police Department.
