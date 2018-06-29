Fishermen discover body in Orange County pond

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A body was discovered in a retention pond Thursday afternoon, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.
A pair of fishermen discovered the fully clothed body of a man believed to be in his early 20s shortly after 5:15 p.m. in a pond near State Road 408 and East Colonial Drive, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Jane Watrel said.
"Detectives did not observe any obvious signs of trauma," she said. "The body was taken to the medical examiner’s office to determine the exact cause of death."
Detectives haven't identified the man.
The death remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
On @WFTV @OrangeCoSheriff says man in his 20s to 30s was discovered fully clothed in pond with no obvious signs of trauma #WFTV pic.twitter.com/ovt677D9YY— Angela Jacobs WFTV (@AngelaJacobsTV) June 29, 2018
On @WFTV @OrangeCoSheriff say ME working to ID body of man found by two fishermen who say it was floating in retention pond off SR 50 near Woodbury Rd #WFTV pic.twitter.com/Y3BSMMNE8s— Angela Jacobs WFTV (@AngelaJacobsTV) June 29, 2018
