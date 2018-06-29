  • Fishermen discover body in Orange County pond

    By: Jason Kelly

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A body was discovered in a retention pond Thursday afternoon, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

    A pair of fishermen discovered the fully clothed body of a man believed to be in his early 20s shortly after 5:15 p.m. in a pond near State Road 408 and East Colonial Drive, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Jane Watrel said.

    "Detectives did not observe any obvious signs of trauma," she said. "The body was taken to the medical examiner’s office to determine the exact cause of death."

    Detectives haven't identified the man.

    The death remains under investigation.

    No other details were given.

