Boater dies swimming after vessel near Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A person died after going into the water around the Daytona Beach area Sunday afternoon.

Daytona Beach police were called to the area of the Orange Avenue Bridge on a report that a male was swimming after his vessel in the Intracoastal Waterway.

The caller reported it to authorities after losing sight of him.

The victim was later found dead in the water. He has not been identified.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group