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Glaze into orbit: Krispy Kreme launches sweet treats ahead of Artemis II liftoff

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com
Krispy Kreme launches sweet treats ahead of Artemis II liftoff
By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — As excitement builds along Florida’s Space Coast for Wednesday’s projected Artemis II launch around the moon, Krispy Kreme is joining in on the buzz with a limited-time themed treat.

The company announced a new Artemis II doughnut collection arriving Tuesday, giving space fans a sweet way to celebrate ahead of liftoff.

The specialty doughnuts will be available for a limited time as anticipation builds for Wednesday’s historic mission.

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Beatriz Oliveira

Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

Beatriz Oliveira is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

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