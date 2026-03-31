Glaze into orbit: Krispy Kreme launches sweet treats ahead of Artemis II liftoff

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — As excitement builds along Florida’s Space Coast for Wednesday’s projected Artemis II launch around the moon, Krispy Kreme is joining in on the buzz with a limited-time themed treat.

The company announced a new Artemis II doughnut collection arriving Tuesday, giving space fans a sweet way to celebrate ahead of liftoff.

The specialty doughnuts will be available for a limited time as anticipation builds for Wednesday’s historic mission.

A historic orbit around the moon calls for a sweet celebration! 🌙



Introducing our NEW Artemis II doughnut collection, inspired by the Artemis II mission — landing at a Krispy Kreme near you on Tuesday, 3/31 for a limited time!#KrispyKreme #Doughnut #ArtemisII #NASA #Space pic.twitter.com/W90BN7ucjp — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) March 30, 2026

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