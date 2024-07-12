Bob Marley tribute: Reggae concert coming to Sanford this weekend

SANFORD, Fla. — “Don’t worry about a thing, ‘cause every little thing gonna be alright.”

That’s just one of the legendary Bob Marley tunes guests can listen to at a reggae concert this weekend.

Fans can visit The Alley on Sunday in Sanford for a special night of music.

The band, featuring artist Ravon “Stelley” Rhoden, will perform from 3 to 6 p.m. as a tribute to the one and only.

Read: World’s 2nd-largest cruise ship arrives at Port Canaveral

The group will also be jamming to other reggae hits and crowd favorites.

You can purchase concert tickets here.





Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group