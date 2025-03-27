Body cam footage released from deputy-involved shooting in Orange County

ORNAGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has released body-worn camera footage from the deputy-involved shooting that happened on Feb. 21 on Merganser Drive.

The sheriff’s office said the video will look different from others they have released in the past because the home interior is blurred.

Deputies responded to an incident that happened around 5 p.m. on Feb. 21 at 6803 Merganser Drive in Orange County.

Deputies said they responded to a call from a man who expressed he wanted to kill himself.

Upon arrival, deputies said they were let into the home by the man’s mother.

Once inside, deputies said the man came out of his bedroom holding a knife.

Deputies said they instructed him multiple times to drop the weapon, but he refused.

OCSO said as the situation escalated, deputies stepped back while continuing to urge him to drop the knife. However, the man advanced toward the deputies while still holding the knife, prompting them to exit the residence, officers said.

Deputies said he continued to approach with the weapon, and deputies discharged their service weapons, hitting the man several times.

Deputies said they rendered aid, and he was transported to the hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office said the man is currently undergoing surgery.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting and will turn over its findings to the State Attorney’s Office for review.

