Body camera video shows arrest of Mascotte councilwoman’s husband

MASCOTTE, Fla. — Newly released body camera video shows Mascotte police arresting the husband of now-Councilwoman Robin Hughes, who later filed a $1 million discrimination claim against the city.

The video shows the night in January 2023 when Hughes was stopped for running a stop sign.

She informed the officer that her husband was traveling behind her on his way to work. The husband, Daniel, pulled up to the traffic stop, and after assurances from Hughes, pulled in front and to the side of the road.

The trouble began when the officer went to tell Daniel why Hughes had been stopped – and didn’t like the way Hughes responded.

“What’s the attitude for?” the officer asked, to which Daniel replied, “There’s no attitude.”

He warned Daniel to move on, to which Daniel refused. The situation continued to escalate and resulted in the officer pulling Daniel from the car and using his stun gun.

He arrested Daniel on multiple charges that were later dropped.

“My husband was not pulled over,” Hughes said as her attorney observed her interview Thursday. “He was not a victim of a traffic stop, and yet, I’m in my car unable to respond to someone who I feel needs my help.”

She explained how that night prompted her to run for her city council seat, adding that it was hard for her to watch the video play.

“I chose to serve this community,” she said. “I chose to be a part of the change that I would like to see.”

Next to her, Daniel, who lost his job after the arrest, said he wasn’t able to watch the camera footage. He now works with kids and teenagers, mentoring them in hopes they grow to be model citizens.

WFTV reached out to the officer’s attorney for comment but was told he was in the middle of a trial.

