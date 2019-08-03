0 Body camera video shows handcuffed burglary suspect running from Daytona Beach Shores police

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A man in Volusia County tried to take off from police with his hands cuffed behind his back.

Daytona Beach Shores police shared body camera video showing Dennis Imhoff taking off running before being chased down by officers.

Officers went looking for Imhoff because he had a warrant out of Lake County. Records show between the two counties, he's been arrested nearly a dozen times.

But this latest arrest and failed escape unearthed an even longer list of crimes.

Body camera video shows Imhoff in handcuffs and sitting calmly across from an officer. Then suddenly, he bolts.

Officers gave chase and soon arrested Imhoff after he lost his balance trying to outrun them.

A tip had led officers to Imhoff's room at the Sun Viking Lodge.

Lake County records show Imhoff has an outstanding case for driving without a valid license and resisting an officer without violence, a charge he earned again Thursday morning.

A search of his room turned up a gun, car registration, wallet with more than $1,000 in it and a wagon full of beach items.

All were reported stolen from places just down the street the day before.

Imhoff, who doesn't have a license, told officers his boss loaned him a landscaping company truck.

The owner of the truck said he doesn't know Imhoff.

Police also took and catalogued dozens of other items found in the room, just in case they've been reported stolen.

