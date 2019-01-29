Body found by guardrail on Brevard County road, deputies say

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A body was found alongside a road near a park in the Melbourne area Tuesday afternoon, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.
A bicyclist spotted the man’s body lying near a guardrail off Evans Road near Erna Nixon park, officials said.
Officials have not released the identity of the man.
Initially, investigators with the Florida Highway Patrol were called in case the man’s death was traffic-related.
Investigators did not find any obvious signs of injury to the body.
The medical examiner’s office will be conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of the man’s death.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}