  • Body found in Lake Baldwin, Orlando police say

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A body was found in Lake Baldwin Thursday, the Orlando Police Department said.

    Police said a witness reported seeing “what appeared to be a mannequin” floating in the water.

    Officers at the scene near New Broad Street and Welham Street determined there was a body in the lake, but it is unknown whether foul play was involved.

    No further information was released.

    The investigation is ongoing.   

