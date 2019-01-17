Body found in Lake Baldwin, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A body was found in Lake Baldwin Thursday, the Orlando Police Department said.
Police said a witness reported seeing “what appeared to be a mannequin” floating in the water.
Officers at the scene near New Broad Street and Welham Street determined there was a body in the lake, but it is unknown whether foul play was involved.
No further information was released.
The investigation is ongoing.
