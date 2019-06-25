  • Body found in pond outside Seminole County courthouse

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A death investigation is underway in Seminole County after deputies said a man's body was found in a pond in front of the county’s courthouse Tuesday morning.

    Deputies said the pond is along U.S. Highway 17-92 in front of the Seminole County courthouse. The department tweeted about the incident just before 10:30 a.m.

    The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said daily courthouse operations are not being impacted as the investigation continues.

    This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News at Noon for updates.

