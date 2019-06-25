Body found in pond outside Seminole County courthouse

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A death investigation is underway in Seminole County after deputies said a man's body was found in a pond in front of the county’s courthouse Tuesday morning.
Deputies said the pond is along U.S. Highway 17-92 in front of the Seminole County courthouse. The department tweeted about the incident just before 10:30 a.m.
The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said daily courthouse operations are not being impacted as the investigation continues.
We are working a death investigation. Body of adult male found in pond along 17-92 in front of the courthouse. Daily courthouse operations not affected. pic.twitter.com/8AzEtKMmmC— Seminole County S.O. (@SeminoleSO) June 25, 2019
