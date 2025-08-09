Body found in retention pond near I-75 off-ramp; Manatee County Sheriff’s Office investigating

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Detectives from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a body found in a retention pond near the southbound off-ramp of Interstate 75 and SR 70.

The deceased appears to be male, but the identity has not yet been confirmed. The investigation is ongoing, and further details will be provided as they become available.

The site is close to the location where 18-year-old Giovanni Pelletier was last seen one week ago.

According to Charlotte County investigators, Pelletier was traveling with his cousins after being picked up in Englewood en route to visit family in Brevard County.

The relatives told authorities that the teen began acting erratically and got out of their vehicle.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said the cousins have been cooperating and turned over the car for processing.

Pelletier’s bag and phone, which he used to send several text messages asking for help, were also found near the site.

