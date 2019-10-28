Bodycam video released of woman escorted off plane at OIA after not having ticket, ID

ORLANDO, Fla. - Officials have released bodycam video detailing an incident during which a woman was escorted from a plane at Orlando International Airport after she boarded a Delta flight without a ticket or identification.
The video shows how perplexed airport officials were in attempting to find out who the woman was and how she was able to board the flight.
The Transportation Security Administration told Channel 9 that surveillance video caught the woman being screened at a checkpoint, but she slipped past the initial officer at security as well the airline's gate scan.
No charges were filed in the incident.
TSA officials would not confirm to Channel 9 if there were any changes being made to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.
You can watch raw bodycam video of the incident below.
