Bodycam video shows Kissimmee police tase man accused of threatening with knife

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A man is behind bars after Kissimmee police say he threatened another person with a knife before officers used stun guns to take him into custody.

According to the Kissimmee Police Department, the incident happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday on Cross Timbers Place.

Police said officers responded to a report of a person armed with a knife.

Body camera video released by the department shows the confrontation with the suspect.

Investigators said Nicholas Rosario refused repeated commands to drop the knife and instead threatened officers.

Police said officers then deployed their stun guns, allowing them to take Rosario into custody safely.

Rosario was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Jail records show Rosario remains in custody.

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