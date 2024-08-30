Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft set for return to Earth next week, without its astronaut crew

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA has released new details about the troubled Boeing Starliner test flight mission.

Officials said the Starliner spacecraft will return next week while without its astronaut crewmembers.

NASA said the decision was made after the spacecraft experienced several technical issues during its time in space.

NASA astronauts Barry Wilmore and Sunita Williams plan to stay aboard the International Space Station until February and then return to Earth in a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft.

Starliner launched from Florida’s Space Coast to the ISS in June.

Starliner is set to land in New Mexico around midnight on Saturday, Sept. 7.

