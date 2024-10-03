Boil water notice issued after water main break in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Thousands of people in Orange County are impacted by a water main break.

A Channel 9 crew spotted water flowing into the streets in the Old Cheney Highway area Wednesday night.

The water main break happened near South Tanner Road in east Orange County.

The 24-inch pipe has been repaired, but a precautionary boil water notice was still in place Thursday morning.

Residents in the area of 1491 South Tanner Road, including the Lake Pickett, Chuluota and Old Cheney Highway areas.

Officials said nearly 3,000 people were without water overnight.

Anyone looking to check on the status of the boil water notice can call 407-254-9760.

