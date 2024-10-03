Wind shear to work against the development of tropical system moving into Gulf of Mexico

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are monitoring several active tropical systems.

One low-pressure area in the Caribbean is still working to develop into an organized system.

The area will move into the Gulf of Mexico and build up moisture over the weekend.

Watch: TD13 forms, Hurricane Kirk strengthens, Caribbean system works to develop

A front to the north will create a lot of wind shear, which will work against the system’s strengthening.

There is still a chance the area will start to spin up in the Gulf over the weekend, eventually increasing our chances of rain and storms next week.

Read: Biden to survey Hurricane Helene damage in Florida

Kirk has strengthened into a major Category 3 hurricane in the Central Atlantic.

Thankfully, Kirk is forecast to stay out to sea.

Read: Hurricane Helene recovery: How you can help

Tropical Storm Leslie is right behind Kirk and is also slowly moving through the Central Atlantic.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor all active systems in the tropics and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

©2024 Cox Media Group