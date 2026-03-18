Boil water notice issued for Longwood residents

LONGWOOD, Fla. — The City of Longwood has issued a precautionary boil water notice.

Residents on Bearrs Circle in the Lake Searcy Shores subdivision are under a precautionary boil water notice, officials announced.

The advisory recommends that all water used for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, or making ice be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute before use. The measure is being taken as a safety precaution while water quality is being evaluated.

According to officials, the notice is expected to remain in effect for up to 48 hours, or until bacteriological testing confirms the water is safe for normal use.

Door hangers will be distributed to all affected homes, providing additional details and instructions. Residents are also encouraged to monitor official social media pages for updates and further information.

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