Bomb threat at South Sumter Middle School sparks evacuation, deputies say

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — A bomb threat was called in to a middle school in Sumter County on Friday, according to deputies.

Deputies said a threat was called in to South Sumter Middle School.

Students are being evacuated to the Sumter County Fairgrounds as deputies sweep the school campus.

Deputies said parents and or guardians wishing to check out their student can come to the Sumter County Fairgrounds and bring a valid photo ID for verification.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group