WATCH: Box filled with early voting ballots falls out of truck into Florida street

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — An election worker in South Florida is off the job.

It comes after a box full of early voting ballots fell into the street on Monday.

Video shows a driver finding it in Miami-Dade County on Monday.

Elections officials say a worker forgot to lock the back of a truck and they fell out.

Staff verified all of the seals were intact and not damaged.

