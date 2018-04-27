  • Boy, 16, in custody following standoff with Orange County deputies

    By: Elyna Niles-Carnes

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A standoff involving a 16-year-old boy and members of the SWAT team has ended peacefully Friday afternoon.

    Camilio Fernandez was taken into custody around 3 p.m., deputies said.

    Photos: Standoff underway on Kensington Ct in Kissimmee

    Deputies said they were serving a felony warrant on Kensington Court in Kissimmee when Fernandez efused to come out of the home.

    Deputies said the boy is wanted on suspicion of armed robbery from an incident earlier this month.

    There are several weapons inside the home, deputies said.

