Boy, 8, gives Narcan to unconscious father after drug use in Edgewater, authorities say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Voluisa Sheriff’s Office said an 8-year-old boy in Edgewater called 911 after finding his father unconscious from using drugs, administering Narcan to save his life.

The Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened on Tuesday when deputies responded to the boy’s call and found Daniel Johnson, 44, unconscious after smoking heroin earlier in the day.

Deputies said Johnson had instructed his son on what to do if something happened to him.

Mike Chitwood commended the boy’s bravery, stating, “I want to commend the bravery of this young boy who, at just eight years old, was forced into a situation no child should ever have to face.”

VSO said after being treated at the hospital, Daniel Johnson was booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail.

Johnson faces charges of child neglect, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

