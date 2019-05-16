BREAKING NEWS: Plane makes emergency landing, car damaged near I-4 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - 6:35 P.M. Update:
Crews are still working to remove the plane from the side of the road.
Plane still on on-ramp for I-4 west in Maitland. Crews working to clear it @WFTV pic.twitter.com/jebEiXM5VT— Samantha Manning (@SamanthaWFTV) May 16, 2019
6:18 P.M. Update:
Maitland police said the small plane made an emergency landing shortly after 5:30 p.m. on the Maitland Boulevard on-ramp to I-4.
Police said the pilot reported the plane ran out of fuel while headed to Orlando Executive Airport.
No injuries were reported, and no lanes of the roadway are closed.
The Federal Aviation Administration is responding to the incident, police said.
Watch Skywitness video of the emergency landing here.
6:10 P.M. Update:
WFTV has a crew on the ground; they confirm the plane landed on the on-ramp to westbound I-4 from Maitland Boulevard.
#BREAKING A look from the ground of a plane that landed on the on-ramp to WB I-4 from Maitland Blvd. #wftv pic.twitter.com/BuQtE50gI9— Kenny Gibson (@KGibsonTV9) May 16, 2019
5:50 P.M. Update:
Maitland firefighters said a small plane landed in the roadway near I-4 and Maitland Boulevard.
Firefighters confirmed one vehicle was struck in the incident.
There are no reports of any inquires.
Original Report:
A plane made an emergency landing Thursday afternoon in Orange County.
The plane was seen on the side of a road with several firefighters standing around it.
The plane appears to have hit a vehicle on the road.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated once more information is known.
