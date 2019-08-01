BREAKING: Universal Orlando announces Epic Universe, new theme park in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A new Universal theme park is coming to Orange County, Universal executives announced Thursday.
Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said the park will be called Universal's Epic Universe.
Related Headlines
Tom Williams, CEO of Universal Parks, said the park will add 14,000 jobs to Orange County with the base pay starting at $15 an hour.
READ: What we know about Universal Orlando's new theme park
He said the new park will be minutes away from the existing Universal Orlando Resort.
"It is an epic day in Orange County," Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said.
Williams said the new park will help Universal Orlando Resort win the battle to attract visitors flocking to the Orlando area.
Williams joked that last he checked, "A universe is a little bigger than a world."
Our Universe is expanding. See concept art for Universal's #EpicUniverse at https://t.co/sWJsO99Osb pic.twitter.com/yPsXG4AEE3— Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) August 1, 2019
Universal says it will bring 14K more jobs. Pay starting at $15/hour. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/8rsKxavH70— Jeff Deal (@JDealWFTV) August 1, 2019
Universal to open new park "Epic Universe" #WFTV pic.twitter.com/j8v92eoOJl— Jeff Deal (@JDealWFTV) August 1, 2019
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}