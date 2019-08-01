  • BREAKING: Universal Orlando announces Epic Universe, new theme park in Orange County

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A new Universal theme park is coming to Orange County, Universal executives announced Thursday.

    Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said the park will be called Universal's Epic Universe.

    Tom Williams, CEO of Universal Parks, said the park will add 14,000 jobs to Orange County with the base pay starting at $15 an hour.

    He said the new park will be minutes away from the existing Universal Orlando Resort.

    "It is an epic day in Orange County," Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said.

    Williams said the new park will help Universal Orlando Resort win the battle to attract visitors flocking to the Orlando area.

    Williams joked that last he checked, "A universe is a little bigger than a world."​​​

