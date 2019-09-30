Breast Cancer Awareness month: Events happening across Central Florida

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and we have listed some events happening across Central Florida. Just click/tap on the photos to learn more about the event.
Compassionate Hands and Hearts Events:
Annual Give Cancer the Boot 2019: Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m. in Winter Springs:
M.F.W. Presents "Resolution" Event: Oct. 12 South Palmetto Avenue in Sanford at 6 p.m.:
Kendra Gives Back Party: Oct. 20 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Kendra Scott at Mall at Millennia to support Compassionate Hands and Hearts:
Vintage is the New Pink: Oct. 24 at 12 p.m. at Dillard’s at the Florida Mall:
Warriors Brunch at the Grand Bohemian Oct. 27 at 10 a.m.:
Florida Breast Cancer Foundation Events:
Pink Ribbon Symposium: Oct. 5 at 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. YMCA in Orange Park:
Annual Pink Day of Breast Cancer Awareness in Central Florida: Oct. 5 at the Oviedo Mall:
Rose Garden Party at Blue Martini Orlando: Oct. 19 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.:
Blue Jasmine Fall Fashion Show: Oct. 24 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Oviedo Mall:
Knock Out Cancer: Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. at the Staybridge Suites in Orlando:
