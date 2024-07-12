Breeze Airways adds another New England destination

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Breeze Airways will soon add another flight in Orlando servicing New England.

The Cottonwood Heights, Utah-based low-cost airline will begin service from Orlando International Airport to Portsmouth, New Hampshire on Oct. 9. The flight is now one of four routes the carrier is starting in October from Orlando, including previously announced ones to Lansing, Michigan; Bangor, Maine and Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Orlando is adding the city as a destination for the first time.

