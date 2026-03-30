Breezy, warm start to the week in Central Florida with spotty showers expected

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will remain breezy and warm on Monday with highs in the 70s and low 80s.

Winds out of the east 10 to 15 mph, with gusts near 20 mph.

These winds will help usher in a few showers inland through Monday.

Monday’s rain chance will be around 30% for Central Florida.

Light coastal showers will be possible Monday morning, and isolated downpours will be possible inland Monday afternoon.

This setup will remain in place for most of the workweek.

Isolated afternoon showers are possible each day as temperatures warm further, mid 80s by Wednesday.

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