Brevard County discusses water filtration system upgrades

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County leaders are moving forward with a plan to help prevent the presence of so-called “forever chemicals” in some well water sources.

Leaders said tests revealed the presence of synthetic chemicals in some well water systems throughout the county.

The chemicals are known for their link to serious health risks such as cancer and birth defects, have raised alarm among officials.

In response to the findings, county commissioners agreed to notify residents about the detection of these harmful substances in their drinking water.

Commissioner Katie Delaney highlighted the larger scope of the issue, stating, “We need to figure out different technologies, get it cleaned up. This isn’t something that’s a Brevard County problem. This is everywhere.”

A county spokesperson said “There are three water systems in Brevard County – the majority supplied by the City of Melbourne, secondarily by the City of Cocoa, and then the County provides water to areas in the extreme North and South ends of the County – primarily to Mims and Barefoot Bay.”

Officials said, “All samples were taken from the well and from the effluent point (finished water leaving the treatment plant) of the water treatment plant. No samples were taken within [Brevard County’s] collection system, meaning both Barefoot Bay and Mims. All samples are “grab samples” meaning they are taken on a specific day and time. Samples which have shown PFAS limits exceeding 4 ppt also have samples taken on different days which then show being below 4 ppt.”

To address any concerns, county commissioners are working on acquiring filtration systems aimed at removing any and all contaminants.

Officials said implementing any new filtration systems could take several years and require careful planning and resources.

Further updates on the timeline for the new filtration system will be provided as plans develop.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group