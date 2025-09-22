Brevard County driver finds feathered surprise nestled under truck tire

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A routine vehicle check in Brevard County led to the discovery of a great horned owl taking shelter under a truck tire, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

Florida Fish and Wildlife officials were called to the scene and transported the owl to a rehabilitation center for proper care.

FDOT emphasized the importance of conducting a walk-around inspection of vehicles before starting them.

This practice not only ensures the safety of the driver but also protects wildlife that might be seeking refuge in or around vehicles.

