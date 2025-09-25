Brevard County judge delays motion to end probation of teacher who partied with students

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A judge in Brevard County has postponed a motion to end probation for Karly Anderson, who used to teach at Roosevelt Elementary School.

Anderson was convicted of disorderly intoxication and resisting an officer without violence after an incident at a house party for minors.

The party, which resulted in some students being so intoxicated that they required fire rescue, was hosted at the home of Elizabeth Hill-Brodigan, a former co-worker of Anderson.

Hill-Brodigan’s case remains unresolved, further complicating the situation.

Anderson received a sentence that included one year of probation, 100 hours of community service, and a $500 donation to the Children’s Advocacy Center.

