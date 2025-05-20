Brevard County man arrested for drunkenly driving 118mph with children in car

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Around 2:20 A.M., Deputy Thomas Jenkinson from the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office spotted a Chevrolet Equinox speeding northbound at 118 miles per hour, significantly above the speed limit.

The driver, identified as Juan Espinosa, was signaled to pull over into the center median.

Upon approaching the vehicle, Deputy Jenkinson detected the odor of alcohol emanating from the car. Further investigation revealed Espinosa’s wife in the front passenger seat and their two children, ages 1 and 8, asleep in the backseat.

Suspecting impairment, deputies requested Espinosa to perform field sobriety tests and provide a breath sample to determine his blood alcohol level.

Espinosa refused to follow the requests. He was later arrested and taken to a nearby detention center, facing charges for driving under the influence (DUI) and child neglect without significant bodily harm.

