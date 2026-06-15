Dunkin’ partners with John Daly for new menu tied to golf promotion

ORLANDO, Fla. — Dunkin’ is adding golf-themed drinks, merchandise and rewards offers for a limited time.

The company said the promotion is tied to one of golf’s biggest championship weeks.

Dunkin’ is introducing two limited-time “Tee” drinks nationwide: Peach “Tee” Dunkin’ Zero and Raspberry “Tee” Lemonade.

The Peach “Tee” Dunkin’ Zero is a zero-sugar energy drink with peach flavor and iced black tea.

The Raspberry “Tee” Lemonade combines lemonade, iced black tea and raspberry flavor.

Dunkin’ is also offering a Munchkins Golf Ball Sleeve at participating locations while supplies last. The sleeve includes three Munchkins donut hole treats and one custom Dunkin’ x TaylorMade SpeedSoft golf ball.

Dunkin Argyle polo

The company is also partnering with golfer John Daly for new social media content tied to the promotion.

On Thursday, June 18, guests who purchase any beverage at participating Dunkin’ restaurants can receive a free Tee Cup Holder while supplies last.

Dunkin’ and TaylorMade are also launching limited-edition golf merchandise, including a stand bag, quarter-zip, polo, hat, club covers and other items.

Dunkin’ Rewards members can earn bonus points on select purchases during the week.

For more information, visit Dunkin’s website.

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