Brevard County officials update cell phone policy in schools

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard County School Board has updated its cell phone policy, requiring students to keep their devices out of sight and powered off during the school day.

The new policy, announced Tuesday night, aims to minimize distractions and maintain a focused learning environment. However, the board has postponed a decision regarding the use of personal iPads and laptops, following concerns raised by teachers and students.

The cell phone policy will take effect in 30 days, providing a grace period for students to adjust to the new rules.

During this time, the board plans to further discuss the regulations concerning personal iPads and laptops.

