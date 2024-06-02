Brevard County residents invited to tour new Emergency Operations Center

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County’s new $35 million Emergency Operations Center is ready just in time for our next hurricane season.

Channel 9 got a tour of the Rockledge facility this week.

It can fit a lot more emergency personnel under one roof compared to the old one.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has also located its unified communications center inside the EOC, where it will dispatch law enforcement, fire rescue, and EMS calls

“We have a kitchen, we have sleeping areas, and we have a lot more space again for many of our critical partners,” said Kohn Scott, director of Brevard County Emergency Management.

If you live in Brevard County, you can take a peek inside the EOC for yourself on Saturday and Sunday between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

