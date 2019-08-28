Brevard County residents rush to secure, supply homes as Hurricane Dorian nears

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Even with a few days before Hurricane Dorian is tracked to impact Florida, some Brevard County residents are rushing to the stores to make sure their homes are supplied and secured.
Supplies like water, plywood and batteries were all snatched from the shelves at retailers as the locals prepare for the storm's arrival.
Mike Lindley told Channel 9 he's trying to prepare as best he can.
"Always concerned," Lindley said. "(Can) never take it lightly."
Brevard County emergency management is currently at normal operation, but plans are in place in case activation, sheltering and coordination need to be ramped up.
"I've been here 60 years, been through a lot of stuff," said resident Brenda Teixiera. "You just have to wait and see. Keep an eye on the news and just be prepared."
Cape Canaveral Air Force Station is also preparing personnel and facilities for the possible arrival of Dorian.
