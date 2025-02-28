Brevard County Sheriff Plans for Regional Law Enforcement Training Center

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey has plans for a vacant county-owned property on Judge Fran Jamieson Way in Viera.

He envisions a regional law enforcement training center.

The 50-thousand square foot facility would cost roughly $20,000,000 dollars.

Ivey is hoping the state might provide half of that amount.

The Sheriff told us,” So, it’ll not only be a training center, it’s also going to serve as our West Precinct. Our current precinct, as you see, with the growth of the area and the expansion of the area, we’re busting at the seams.”

Ivey says the regional law enforcement center won’t duplicate training already available at the Law Enforcement Academy at Eastern Florida State College.

He added, “It might be drug interdiction. It might be right now immigration is one of the things that you know, we’re all trying to learn the new laws and the new programs that are out there. So, it might be classes on immigration. It might be that we’re able to bring some type of federal training here. The classrooms obviously will be supported by FDLE. They’ll come in and make sure they’re all FDLE certified classrooms, which is a mandate to be able to hold those courses”

