Brevard County Sheriff’s Office seeks public help in Cocoa shooting investigation

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has released photos of the suspect and is seeking the public’s help in connection with the shooting that happened in Cocoa.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Cocoa that left three people injured, including a 15-year-old girl who later died.

According to BCSO, the incident occurred on Monday at around 4:30 p.m. at 1441 Clearlake Road, where deputies responded to reports of multiple people being shot.

Deputies say they found two male victims and one female victim shot. Officials say the two men are expected to survive.

Investigators say that the victims were in a vehicle in the parking lot of a restaurant when a dark-colored SUV pulled up behind them, blocking their exit. According to the sheriff’s office, multiple suspects exited the SUV and began shooting at the victims as they attempted to leave the vehicle.

BCSO said the suspects then re-entered the SUV and drove away. Invegatora has since recovered the suspect car.

Investigators are still working to determine the motive behind the attack, but initial indications suggest that the victims were specifically targeted.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying one of the suspects involved in the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to contact CRIMELINE at (800)-423-TIPS(8477) or Agent Stanton Wimer of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at (321) 633-8413.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group