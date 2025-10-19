28 Starlink satellites were launched, marking Falcon 9’s 31st flight

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — According to astrophysicist and satellite tracker Jonathan McDowell, SpaceX has launched 9,988 Starlink satellites to date, and this mission will push that number over 10,000

The launch will mark the 31st flight of the Falcon 9 first-stage booster, which will attempt to land on a droneship in the Atlantic Ocean after stage separation.

SpaceX has launched 9,988 Starlink satellites to date, and this mission will push that number over 10,000.

The Falcon 9 booster, designated 1067, has previously supported numerous missions, including CRS-22, Crew-3, and 19 Starlink missions.

With this launch, SpaceX expands its Starlink network to provide global internet coverage via satellites.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group