A 76-year-old man has a series of collisions, resulting in a fatal crash

COCOA, Fla. — A 76-year-old man from Florida was killed in a crash Saturday night, roughly around 10:52 p.m., following a series of collisions on Fay Boulevard in Cocoa.

FHP says that at the time of the impact, two residents were inside the home and they were not injured.

The man from Cocoa was reportedly driving a 2006 Honda Odyssey.

Per the report, the Honda Odyssey veered off the roadway and struck a mailbox and then a speed limit sign for an unknown reason.

The 76-year-old driver continued to drive and hit another mailbox before veering to the right and colliding with a fence, a 2007 Chevy Impala parked in the driveway and a residential home.

According to officials, the collision with the house caused the residence’s garage door to collide with two other vehicles parked in the driveway.

This crash remains under investigation.

