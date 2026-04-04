Apollo 16 astronaut Charlie Duke supports NASA’s Artemis program

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Apollo 16 astronaut Charlie Duke, one of only 12 people to walk on the Moon, is cheering on NASA’s return to deep space.

Speaking ahead of Artemis, Duke called the program a “great adventure” and sees it as the start of a permanent lunar presence.

Artemis II is carrying four astronauts on NASA’s first lunar flyby in more than 50 years, continuing the journey Duke helped pioneer.

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