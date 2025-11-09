Blue Origin to launch second New Glenn flight from Cape Canaveral

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Blue Origin is scheduled to launch its New Glenn Rocket on Sunday afternoon at 2:45 P.M. from Cape Canaveral, marking only the second flight of this rocket.

The New Glenn Rocket will launch NASA satellites for the Escapade Mission to Mars, attracting large crowds.

Cherie Down Park provides a lovely view of the launch pad right from the beach, making it a perfect spot for spectators to enjoy the excitement.

As the New Glenn Rocket prepares for its second flight, spectators eagerly anticipate the launch, a significant event for Blue Origin and NASA’s Mars mission.

