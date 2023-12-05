Brevard County behavioral analyst accused of committing sexual offense against 10-year-old

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard County certified behavioral analyst is facing a charge of lewd and lascivious conduct after a former client says he was forced to shower in front of the suspect on multiple occasions.

That former client has autism and was just ten years old when he was brought to Basix Behavioral Health Services on U.S. 1 near Rockledge.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said 40-year-old Anthony Fischetti told investigators it was about teaching better hygiene.

Now, investigators are trying to determine if this was an isolated incident.

