PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Admiral Wayne Justice, Chairman of the Canaveral Port Authority, has passed away, leaving a legacy of leadership and dedication to the maritime community.

Elected in 2014, Admiral Justice served continuously, including three terms as chairman, where he championed the Port, the Coast Guard, and the local community.

“His spirit, enthusiasm, leadership and passion for the maritime industry will be deeply missed,” said Port Canaveral team members.

The Support Committee at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery recognized Justice as a veteran’s friend, noting his participation as a guest speaker at one of their ceremonies. Condolences have been extended to his wife Barbara and his entire family.

Admiral Justice’s contributions to the Canaveral Port Authority and his community will be fondly remembered by everyone who worked with him.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group