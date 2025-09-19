Five-hour Cocoa standoff ended peacefully with suspect surrendering to SWAT, officers say

COCOA, Fla. — A five-hour standoff in Cocoa ended peacefully Thursday afternoon when Charles Johnard Hopkins surrendered to SWAT officers.

Hopkins, 49, faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and domestic violence after barricading himself inside a home at 124 Polaris St. following a family dispute.

Cocoa Police Department

The incident started around 8 a.m. when patrol officers responded to a call from a family member reporting that Hopkins was threatening to shoot them.

According to officers, Hopkins refused to speak with them and was alone in the house during the standoff.

With help from the SWAT team, crisis negotiators and extra support from the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, the Cocoa Police Department successfully defused the situation without any injuries.

Hopkins will be booked into the Brevard County Jail without bond.

Cocoa Police Department

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group