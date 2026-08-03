Headwaters boat ramp and kayak launch closed through August 6

PALM BAY, Fla. — The Headwaters Boat Ramp and kayak launch at the Fellsmere Water Management Area are closed through Aug. 6 for a four-day maintenance period.

The facilities in Palm Bay will stay inaccessible during habitat restoration, water quality monitoring, and routine maintenance conducted by the St. Johns River Water Management District.

What’s open

Even with the boat ramp and kayak launch closed, the western levee trails remain open for hiking and bank fishing throughout the week. Boaters can also use the Fellsmere Grade Recreation Area, known as the Stick Marsh, or the C-54 Boat Ramp for access to the area.

Closure schedule

The District said this is the first of five planned closures between June and September. The monthly closures are scheduled for the first full week of each month, Monday through Thursday, excluding federal holidays, with updates posted on the District’s recreation announcements page.

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