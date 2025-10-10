Lawsuit filed against Roblox and Meta in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A lawsuit has been brought against Roblox Corporation and Meta Platforms, Inc. in Brevard County, claiming that the companies facilitated the sexual exploitation of a minor.

The lawsuit, filed by Dolman Law Group on behalf of a local father and his daughter, alleges that the corporations are responsible for creating environments that enable predators to exploit children.

The complaint states the victim was coerced into sending explicit images for Robux, Roblox’s virtual currency.

“This case against Roblox is a terrifying reminder of the world we live in, where capitalist greed far outweighs humanity,” said Matthew Dolman, Principal of Dolman Law Group.

The lawsuit claims that the daughter started playing Roblox at a young age, thinking it was a safe platform for kids. However, by age nine, she met a predator who tricked her into adding him on Instagram, where the inappropriate behavior continued.

The predator reportedly sent disturbing messages and forced the daughter to respond with sexually explicit images. The lawsuit alleges that Roblox and Meta did not put enough safety measures in place to protect children from this kind of exploitation.

The lawsuit seeks damages from Roblox and Meta, claiming their negligence caused lasting harm to the victim.

