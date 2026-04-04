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NASA keeps close watch on crew safety

NASA’s Artemis II mission prepares to send four astronauts on a 10-day journey around the Moon, testing Orion’s systems and pushing boundaries.

By Melonie Holt, WFTV.com
By Melonie Holt, WFTV.com

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA is taking extra steps to minimize risk as Artemis II prepares to send four astronauts farther and faster than any humans have gone before.

The 10-day mission around the Moon will test Orion’s systems, including life support.

Crew training has covered every stage, from launch to landing, and retired NASA astronaut Doug Hurley calls it a long-awaited milestone in humanity’s return to deep space.

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