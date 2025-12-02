No threat detected after threatened schools in Brevard lockdown

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. — Satellite High School and Delaura Middle School were placed in lockdown this afternoon following a phoned-in threat to Satellite High School’s front office.

Law enforcement responded quickly and conducted a thorough search of Satellite High School’s campus. Holland Elementary was put under a shelter-in-place as a safety precaution.

Authorities confirmed no threat after investigation; the school was given the all clear. Law enforcement identified the incident as a swatting call.

The same phone number called another school in a different state today.

The school thanked families, staff, and law enforcement for their support, prioritizing the safety and well-being of all.

